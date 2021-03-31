London Mayoral Election 2021: What you need to know and full list of candidates
A record number of London mayoral candidates will stand in the delayed election on May 6.
Nominations closed on March 30 with candidates needing the signatures of 66 voters - two from each of the 32 London boroughs plus the City of London.
It costs £10,000 to join the contest and the deposit is lost if candidates get fewer than 5% of the vote.
Here is the full list of 20 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot paper (alphabetical) with their chosen party or independent description.
BAILEY Shaun - Conservative Party
BALAYEV Kam - Renew
BERRY Sian - Green Party
BINFACE Count - Count Binface for Mayor of London
CORBYN Piers - Let London Live
FOSH Max - Independent
FOX Laurence - The Reclaim Party
GAMMONS Peter - UKIP
HEWISON Richard - Rejoin EU
HUDSON Vanessa - Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment
KELLEHER Steve - Social Democratic Party
KHAN Sadiq - Labour Party
KURTEN David - Heritage Party
LONDON Farah - Independent
BROWN Valerie - The Burning Pink Party
OBUNGE Nims - Independent
OMILANA Niko - Independent
PORRITT Luisa - Liberal Democrats
REID Mandu - Vote Women’s Equality Party on orange
ROSE Brian - London Real Party
"The Mayor and the London Assembly hold important and powerful roles. The winning Mayoral candidate will be responsible for issues that affect every Londoner – from transport and policing, to housing and the environment. 2016 saw a then-record number of 12 Mayoral candidates. This year, there will be 20, the largest number yet," said Greater London Returning Officer, Mary Harpley.
What you need to know...
Voters will receive three ballot papers when they go to vote: one for the Mayor, one for the London-wide Assembly Members and one for the Constituency Assembly Members
Fourteen London Assembly Members are elected to represent London’s 14 Assembly Constituencies
Polling station voting: Thursday 6 May 2021 (polling stations open from 7am to 10pm)
Count begins: Friday 7 May (9am) and continues Saturday 8 May (8am)
If you are registered to vote, you should have received your poll card already
The last day to register to vote in the Mayor of London and London Assembly elections is 19 April 2021
To vote by post, electors need to register as a postal voter by 5pm Tuesday the 20th of April.