London Mayoral Election 2021: What you need to know and full list of candidates

City Hall, the headquarters of the GLA, made up of the Mayor of London and the London Assembly

A record number of London mayoral candidates will stand in the delayed election on May 6.

Nominations closed on March 30 with candidates needing the signatures of 66 voters - two from each of the 32 London boroughs plus the City of London.

It costs £10,000 to join the contest and the deposit is lost if candidates get fewer than 5% of the vote.

Here is the full list of 20 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot paper (alphabetical) with their chosen party or independent description.

  • BAILEY Shaun - Conservative Party

  • BALAYEV Kam - Renew

  • BERRY Sian - Green Party

  • BINFACE Count - Count Binface for Mayor of London

  • CORBYN Piers - Let London Live

  • FOSH Max - Independent

  • FOX Laurence - The Reclaim Party

  • GAMMONS Peter - UKIP

  • HEWISON Richard - Rejoin EU

  • HUDSON Vanessa - Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment

  • KELLEHER Steve - Social Democratic Party

  • KHAN Sadiq - Labour Party

  • KURTEN David - Heritage Party

  • LONDON Farah - Independent

  • BROWN Valerie - The Burning Pink Party

  • OBUNGE Nims - Independent  

  • OMILANA Niko - Independent

  • PORRITT Luisa - Liberal Democrats

  • REID Mandu - Vote Women’s Equality Party on orange

  • ROSE Brian - London Real Party

"The Mayor and the London Assembly hold important and powerful roles. The winning Mayoral candidate will be responsible for issues that affect every Londoner – from transport and policing, to housing and the environment. 2016 saw a then-record number of 12 Mayoral candidates. This year, there will be 20, the largest number yet," said Greater London Returning Officer, Mary Harpley.

What you need to know...

  • Voters will receive three ballot papers when they go to vote: one for the Mayor, one for the London-wide Assembly Members and one for the Constituency Assembly Members

  • Fourteen London Assembly Members are elected to represent London’s 14 Assembly Constituencies

  • Polling station voting: Thursday 6 May 2021 (polling stations open from 7am to 10pm)

  • Count begins: Friday 7 May (9am) and continues Saturday 8 May (8am)

  • If you are registered to vote, you should have received your poll card already

  • The last day to register to vote in the Mayor of London and London Assembly elections is 19 April 2021

  • To vote by post, electors need to register as a postal voter by 5pm Tuesday the 20th of April.