A record number of London mayoral candidates will stand in the delayed election on May 6.

Nominations closed on March 30 with candidates needing the signatures of 66 voters - two from each of the 32 London boroughs plus the City of London.

It costs £10,000 to join the contest and the deposit is lost if candidates get fewer than 5% of the vote.

Here is the full list of 20 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot paper (alphabetical) with their chosen party or independent description.

BAILEY Shaun - Conservative Party

BALAYEV Kam - Renew

BERRY Sian - Green Party

BINFACE Count - Count Binface for Mayor of London

CORBYN Piers - Let London Live

FOSH Max - Independent

FOX Laurence - The Reclaim Party

GAMMONS Peter - UKIP

HEWISON Richard - Rejoin EU

HUDSON Vanessa - Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment

KELLEHER Steve - Social Democratic Party

KHAN Sadiq - Labour Party

KURTEN David - Heritage Party

LONDON Farah - Independent

BROWN Valerie - The Burning Pink Party

OBUNGE Nims - Independent

OMILANA Niko - Independent

PORRITT Luisa - Liberal Democrats

REID Mandu - Vote Women’s Equality Party on orange

ROSE Brian - London Real Party

"The Mayor and the London Assembly hold important and powerful roles. The winning Mayoral candidate will be responsible for issues that affect every Londoner – from transport and policing, to housing and the environment. 2016 saw a then-record number of 12 Mayoral candidates. This year, there will be 20, the largest number yet," said Greater London Returning Officer, Mary Harpley.

What you need to know...