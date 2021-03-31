Tap above to watch Duncan Golestani's interview with Alim Kheraj

Author Alim Kheraj explained why he felt it was important to write a guide to the capital's LGBTQ+ past and present at a time when many venues had closed. "The scene has changed and developed and grown and become more inclusive and accepting," he told ITV News London. "It's a double-edged sword, obviously you want these physical spaces to remain open and accessible to people, but it's not an entirely bleak outlook," he added.