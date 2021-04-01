Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen

A daughter is fighting for change in memory of her mum. It's been almost a year since Rae Wall from Rainham in Essex lost her mother, Iris, to mesothelioma - a type of cancer linked to asbestos. Iris was exposed to the dangerous fibres potentially for decades, as she washed her husband's clothes. But, she had no legal options to sue his company. Now her daughter wants the law to change for others in a similar situation.