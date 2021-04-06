High speed getaway burglar jailed after 70mph police chase in east London

A prolific burglar who drove a stolen car at 70mph on the wrong side of the road as he tried to escape police has been jailed.

Lewis Thomas, 22, of Milner Road in Dagenham was jailed for four years and disqualified from driving for a string of offences.

Thomas tried to run from police after crashing into a tree but was found hiding under a bridge by officers in the police helicopter.

"I and my officers know the horrible impact burglary has on victims. It is an awful crime where offenders invade homes, which are meant to be the place where we feel safe. It is no wonder people feel violated and distressed when it happens," said Inspector Taz Ghani, of the Met’s Road Traffic and Policing Command.

"Those officers from the Met’s Road Traffic and Policing Command, and colleagues from NPAS, were determined to track down Thomas that day and bring this prolific offender to justice. Their diligent actions mean that Thomas, who is a prolific burglar, will now be punished for his actions and will hopefully mean fewer victims of burglary," Inspector Ghani added.