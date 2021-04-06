Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has been subjected to racial abuse on social media following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

The 24-year-old endured a difficult afternoon as Spurs’ Champions League hopes suffered a further blow at St James’ Park.

He posted a picture on his Instagram Stories after the match showing a series of racist emojis that he had been sent, and wrote “Nothing changes”.

Spurs offered support to their centre-back in a tweet which read