We all know the brothers Ashley and Jordan Banjo for their dance moves. The siblings are part of the group Diversity who won Britain's Got Talent more than a decade ago. But now Ashley and Jordan are taking on something completely different. They've landed a book deal and have written 'Fly High Crew - The Green Glow', a story which often drew parallels with their own lives.