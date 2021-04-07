Extinction Rebellion activists break windows at Barclays in Canary Wharf

Seven protesters from environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion have used hammers and chisels to break windows at Barclays in Canary Wharf.

The women put stickers on the glass that read “In case of climate emergency break glass”, before damaging the windows at around 7am on Wednesday. They then sat down and waited to be arrested.

Credit: Extinction Rebellion

The protesters, wearing patches on their clothes that read “Better broken windows than broken promises”, accuse Barclays of investing too much in fossil fuels.

Credit: Extinction Rebellion

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at approximately 7.13am on Wednesday April 7 to reports of a demonstration outside a commercial premises in Churchill Place, Canary Wharf.

“Officers attended and found a number of windows had been damaged.

“Seven women were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken into custody at an east London police station.”