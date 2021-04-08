Three men are in hospital after being rescued by firefighters from a burning building.

London Fire Brigade has said crews rescued the men from a property on Hoe Street in Walthamstow early on Thursday morning.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled the fire on the ground floor of a building, which is attached to a two-storey terrace containing a shop and private flat.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 6am, and crews from London Ambulance Service and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service treated the men before they were taken to hospital.

People have been advised to avoid Hoe Street and nearby Forest Road at the junction with Hawthorne Road.