Video report by ITV News London Rags Martel

The impact of gym closures has been huge, not just on fitness, but on people's mental health.

Now, months are they shut their doors and hung up the dumbbells, gym facilities and leisure centres will be able to open their doors from Monday.

But while there will be much that is familiar about gyms, there will be a great deal that is not. There are rules in place to ensure everyone's safety, as Better Gym's Mark Sesnan tells ITV News London, people must "train and leave".

New Covid-secure gym rules:

Yellow signs remind people to keep their distance

You must book in advance

Come gym ready as changing rooms will not be open

You must come on your own - you can not mix with anyone outside of your household or bubble until May 17 at the earliest

Wipe down all the equipment after you have used it

One gym member tells ITV News London she can not wait to get back on the treadmill.

"It is absolutely crucial for mental health for so many people, it can change your entire mind set," Issy Tobin says.

But those looking to get back on the cross trainer will have to be quick - slots are filling up.