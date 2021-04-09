Prince Philip: A fixture at royal engagements in London

For almost seven decades Prince Philip was a fixture at royal engagements in London.

From his final public appearance taking the salute at a march past by Royal Marines in front of Buckingham Palace.

To his first, 69 years earlier at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual boxing tournament of the Federation of London boys’ clubs.

Over the decades the federation of London boys' clubs evolved into London Youth.

The Prince was still patron when the organisation celebrated its 130th anniversary with a party at Buckingham Palace.

“When would I ever get the chance to speak to the Duke of Edinburgh? It was quite cool! And make it onto the Twitter page as well, said Victoria Azubuike, of St Mary's Youth Club

Nima Roble and Victoria Azobeekay were both invited. Nima had already experienced the Prince's sense of humour at an earlier meeting.

“I told him that I came from Somalia and he said to me ‘were you dragged here?’ and I said 'no, no, no I got here and was quite happy', Roble of Haringey Shed said.

At the Garden Party, Victoria was one of the hosts as the Prince met other young Londoners.

“For our generation when we think of the Royal Family it’s sometimes like they’re so far off – or just so up tight almost. But he was just so real and he was just himself. For me it’s like – he’s interesting," said Victoria Azybuike of St Mary's Youth Club.

One part of London was to have a unique significance in the Prince's life: Greenwich. Alongside his best known title, the Duke of Edinburgh was also Baron Greenwich.

In 2012 he was instrumental in securing royal status for the borough.

Council leader Denise Hyland first met the Prince when he flew his helicopter to the school in Thamesmead where she worked as a teacher in the 1990s.

“I think Greenwich meant a great deal to him. Of course being Baron Greenwich and the fact he was a trustee at the National Maritime Museum. The fact he was engaged very much with the Cutty Sark," said Cllr Denise Hyland, Leader, Greenwich Council

That project above all sealed the link between Baron Greenwich and the borough.

In the 1950s an appeal for a quarter of a million pounds was launched to save the ship. A dry dock was built next to the Thames, Prince Philip laid the foundation stone.

After the Cutty Sark was devastated by fire during renovation work in 2007, the Prince was again on hand to oversee her return to glory.

Prince Philip's naval career may have been cut short by his marriage to a reigning monarch, but he never lost his love of all things maritime.

His interest in encouraging young people to take up rewarding past times led to one of his most enduring legacies: the Duke of Edinburgh's award.

John Green, a 17-year-old from Silvertown, was the first person to receive a gold award at Buckingham Palace in 1957.

“We had no money. My parents had five children. We had nothing. To go to the palace I borrowed my brother’s suit. We were just very, very poor people. It was an amazing thing that happened to me – just an amazing thing", said John Green, a Duke of Edinburgh's Award winner.

Wildlife was another of Prince Philip's passions. He was president of the Zoological Society of London for 17 years and a frequent visitor to London Zoo.

In the 1950s and 60s the Prince was a fixture on London's glamorous social scene, one of the most sought after VIP guests at society events.

In later years he adopted a lower profile, sometimes travelling around London in his own private taxi.

There were times when he might have missed the climate of his childhood home on the Greek Island of Corfu.

Like here, at the age of 90, when he spent four hours on a cold and wet River Thames during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee pageant.

But, by then, Prince Philip had spent more than 60 years in the role that defined his life. The longest serving royal consort in British history.