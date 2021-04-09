Prince Philip: Legacy 'commands respect across policing', says Met boss

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the Duke of Edinburgh's legacy "commands respect across policing".

In a statement, she said: "Today the Metropolitan Police Service and I join the nation in mourning following the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

"I send my deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the entire royal family, as well as all those affected personally by his death.

"Prince Philip undertook his unique role as consort to the Queen with a constant strength and loyalty, and a dedication to duty that is an inspiration to us all.

"Among his many contributions to British society was the founding of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award which has helped millions of young people achieve their potential, including many of our cadets.

"Throughout his life, Prince Philip has been a great supporter of the Met, the policing family and the wider emergency services. Many Met colleagues will have worked closely with him during their service across many decades.

"His legacy is a lifetime of public service that commands respect across policing."