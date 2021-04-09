Hundreds of people have travelled to Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh, despite members of the public being asked not to leave floral tributes to Prince Philip at royal residences to prevent crowds forming during the pandemic.

Well-wishers lined the street outside Windsor Castle as crowds of mourners were chaperoned by police to lay flowers and share messages of support to the royal family.

Young girls at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

The Royal Family have asked members of the public to consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh.

But as the Union flag flew at half-mast on Buckingham Palace, hundreds of people gathered to lay flowers for Philip and read the framed plaque palace staff had placed on the gates announcing his death on Friday.

A woman leaves flowers in front of Buckingham Palace Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

After several visitors queued to view the plaque, royal staff removed it so that it would not encourage a large congregation at the gate in breach of coronavirus safety regulations.

Members of the public were told to wear a mask and line up behind a barrier to view the sign in the hour before it was removed.

Black cab drivers payed their own unique tribute to the Duke by lining The Mall.

London black cabs line The Mall near Buckingham Palace Credit: Ian West/PA

An online Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages is available on the Royal website (www.royal.uk).

Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death just after midday on Friday, issuing a statement that spoke about how the royal family joined with people across the globe “mourning his loss”.

Flowers left outside Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

As the sun broke through the clouds during the warm afternoon, Patsy and John Parnell, who live locally in Windsor, took a moment to read messages of condolences laid at the castle gates.

The couple said they would wave at the 99-year-old duke at various events they had attended.

Mr Parnell said: “We’ve walked up and down this road for a long, long time and just feel like the man has reached the ripe old age of 99 and he’s done great things.

“From my point of view this is the first real big dent in the royal family.

“I know they’ve had their ups and downs but this one is so serious, I mean now she (the Queen) is on her own.

“He’s not an easy man to understand, he kept himself to himself, but nevertheless you have to admire that he was a man of principle.

“He stood by his wife and he never veered from duty, I can’t find any fault in him.”

People walk along the Long Walk at Windsor Castle following Philip’s death Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Sian Keen, 25, an event manager from Windsor, carried a bundle of tulips as she made her way to Windsor Castle with her friends to pay tribute to the duke.

She said: “I think for people our age, this is the first royal who has died, I think it has affected us in a way I didn’t think it would at first.

“We wanted to come by, we live close by and thought it was a nice gesture.”

People leave flowers at Cambridge Gate. Credit: PA

When asked why she made the half-an-hour journey from Wokingham to pay her respects, gym owner Mary Marrison, 40, said: “I think it’s what makes us British, having a monarchy.

A young girl looks at floral tributes left by mourners at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

“And he’s been the support of our monarch for all of our lives, and I feel like he deserves the respect.”

Dozens more ambled along The Long Walk to lay bouquets of flowers, which an official said are being moved into the castle.