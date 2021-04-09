Prince Philip: We mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, says mayor

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Prince Philip devoted his life to public service and the capital would forever be grateful for the contribution he made to our city and our country.

In a statement Mr Khan said:

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time.

“Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others. Not only did His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh devote 70 years to undertaking royal duties, but he also fought for Britain - and for the freedoms we hold dear today - during the Second World War.

“As Mayor, I know I can say on behalf of all Londoners that we will forever be grateful for the contribution His Royal Highness made to our city and our country. This includes his charitable work and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which has helped so many young people reach their potential.

“There’s no doubt that the legacy of The Duke of Edinburgh’s positive impact on London, Britain and the lives of so many will live on for many years to come.”