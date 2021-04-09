Police have appealled for information in the search for 13-year-old twin sisters Poppy and Lily Myers who went missing from south west London last Saturday.

The teenagers were last seen on Egerton Road, Twickenham at around 2pm on Saturday, 3 April. They were reported missing later the same day.

Both girls are of slim build and around 5ft 2in tall.Poppy has blonde/brown shoulder length hair and was wearing a long white coat and knee length riding boots when she was last seen.Lily has brown hair and was last seen wearing black trousers and black platform boots.

Police enquires have established that the twins may be in the Northwood area. They also reportedly have strong ties to Hillingdon.It is believed that they have been in contact with friends as recently as Thursday.

Anyone who sees Poppy and Lily should call 999.

Anyone with other information about their whereabouts should call 101 providing the reference 21MIS009223.