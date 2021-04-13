A teenager who was stabbed to death in Sydenham, south-east London, has been named, as police arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the junction of Hazel Grove and Sydenham Road at around 7.20pm on Saturday following reports of a 17-year-old boy lying on the ground with stab wounds.

Crews from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance also arrived at the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 8pm.

He has been identified as Levi Ernest-Morrison and his family are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

A post-mortem examination on Monday gave his preliminary cause of death as a stab wound leading to catastrophic bleed.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening to come forward and speak with us.

"One piece of information, no matter how small, could prove vital in us being able to provide Levi's family with the answers they need."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 101, providing the reference CAD6072/10APR, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 131604 APR 21