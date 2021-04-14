The RSPCA is searching for a man seen carrying a dog by its collar through an east London park.

The animal charity released an image of a man they want to trace after he was caught on camera at Parsloes Park in Dagenham on the afternoon of 29 March.

"The man - dressed in a black hat, black jacket and dark-coloured jogging bottoms - was seen carrying the small white Spitz-type dog by its collar across the park before getting into a black BMW," said RSPCA Inspector Chris McGreal.

"We’d like to speak to the man pictured or anyone who recognises him or the dog. We’d also like to speak to any witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information should call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for me," he added.