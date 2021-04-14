Trio charged after ‘innocent bystander’ shot in east London

Three men have been charged after a woman suffered life-changing injuries in a shooting.

A 32-year-old woman is still being treated in hospital after the incident in Westgate Street, Hackney, on November 22 last year.

At the time, police said she was an “innocent bystander”.

Scotland Yard said Akile Lee-Walton, 23, of Pemberton Road, Harringay, has been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and is due before magistrates on Wednesday.

Also charged are Reuel Briscoe, 28, of HMP Belmarsh, with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and Jeremiah Briscoe, 24, of HMP Thameside, who faces the same charges.

They are due to appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.