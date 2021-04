play-icon Created with Sketch.

Jessica Stretton from Hemel Hempstead made history when she won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. At just 16, she became Great Britain's youngest ever medallist in archery.

Now she is aiming for glory in Tokyo, scheduled to take place from 24 August after they were postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Here she tells ITV News London about her training routine- and the uncertainty of this year's Games.