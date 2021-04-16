London bus drivers to strike in pay and conditions dispute

London bus drivers are to stage a series of fresh strikes in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the Unite union employed by London United will walk out on April 23 and 26 and May 7 causing disruption to south and west London.

The drivers took industrial action on Thursday after talks aimed at resolving the row ended without agreement.

Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy said: “Bus drivers understand that, by going on strike, passengers in London will face substantial disruption to their journeys, but they feel that they have been left with no option as a direct result of the company’s failure to make a fair offer.”