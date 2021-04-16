Prince Philip: The royal cricketer whose passion helped shape the game

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News London Reporter Antoine Allen

As the Royal Family's biggest cricket fan, Prince Philip was a great ambassador of the game and a keen cricketer himself.

He was a key driver of social inclusivity in cricket and encouraged young people to pick up a bat, work that commentators say contributed to the success of the game in recent years.

He was twice the President of Marylebone Cricket Club - the MCC - who own Lords, the home of cricket, and are known for being the guardians of the game.

The Duke of Edinburgh presented the winning trophy in the first ever men's cricket world cup; 40 years later he sent a good luck note to the England team before they went on to win the tournament.

Antoine Allen on Prince Philip's cricket legacy.