Police investigating the murder of an 18-year-old West Ham fan three years ago have made a fresh appeal for an anonymous caller who detectives believe holds the key to identifying the teen's killers.

Sami Sidhom was fatally stabbed just before 11pm on 16 April 2018 as he walked home along Chestnut Avenue in Newham after watching West Ham play Stoke City at the London Stadium in Stratford. An anonymous caller has given several tip offs in relation to the case but has not spoken directly to officers. Police believe It is believed they could have vital information which could help bring Sami’s killers to justice.

Sami's father, Samer Sidhom, described his son as "wonderful" who "did everything right".

"He fought hard to win his place in society and some cowards in the dark stabbed him in the back," Mr Sidhom said as he made an emotional appeal for the anonymous caller to come forward.

"My son's killers are still walking the streets free of conviction or charge. I need you to provide the evidence to convict them. You know who you are and you have a choice. A choice to be someone that hides in the dark, or a brave person who sets the record straight. If you know the killers you already know they killed a perfectly innocent person for no reason whatsoever.

"He has done nothing to anyone; he was never involved in anything and had nothing to do with his killers. The only person that would stop them from doing the same to you is you.”

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sami’s murder.

Police have made 10 arrests in connection to the murder since 2018, but no one has been charged.

Detective Inspector John Marriott from the Met's Serious Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand how daunting it can be to come forward after such a terrible crime but investigations like this rely on the bravery of witnesses who find it in themselves to do so.

“My officers are here to provide whatever support we can to anyone who is willing to tell us what they know.

“Sami’s family have been devastated by the senseless loss of their son. For three years they have had only questions, but no justice.

“I urge anyone who has information about Sami’s murder, but in particular the person who has reached out anonymously before to provide key information, to contact us.”

After watching the football match in Stratford, Sami took a bus to Romford Road and set out on the last part of his journey by foot.

He made his way along Sebert Road and turned left into Cranmer Road. He then turned left into Capel Road before crossing over into Chestnut Avenue.

At the same time, CCTV shows a silver car approaching the end of Chestnut Avenue where Sami crosses. The same CCTV show three men chasing Sami back into Chestnut Avenue followed by the same silver car.

Following the attack, the silver car and another car are seen to drive off.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is being urged to call detectives on 020 8345 3715. Your information will be dealt with by experienced officers who understand how difficult it can be to make that call.