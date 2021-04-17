play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News London reporter Rags Martel

For 40 years, the Duke of Edinburgh served as Patron to Shakespeare's Globe. His support was integral in turning the theatre from an idea into reality. Part of the foundations of the theatre on Bankside are made from oaks donated by the Duke from Great Windsor Park On 12 June 1997, His Royal Highness joined Her Majesty The Queen for the official opening of the Globe Theatre, for a special performance Triumphes and Mirth.On and off the stage, The Globe says it has lost a friend.

Mark Rylance, founding artistic director of the Globe Theatre, said: “His Royal Highness Prince Philip was a devoted champion and friend to Sam Wanamaker in his campaign to rebuild Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.”

He added: “Shakespeare’s Globe has lost a friend.”

Rags Martel on the Globe's Patron Prince.