Man arrested after Met Police officer injured in Archway hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after a Metropolitan Police officer was injured in a hit-and-run incident in north-west London.

The officer suffered lower body injuries after being struck while standing outside a stationary police vehicle which was damaged in the incident.

The Met said a 21-year-old man was arrested at an address in the Archway area on Saturday. He remains in custody.

Police were called just before 3pm on Thursday April 15 to reports of a vehicle in collision with a police officer at Dartmouth Park Hill near the junction with Tufnell Park Road.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) but his injuries were not life-threatening.

He has since been discharged from hospital, a Met spokesperson said.