London Elections 2021: Deadline looms to register for postal vote

Time is running out for Londoners to register for a postal vote in May's elections for London Mayor and the London Assembly. The deadline to apply for a postal vote or make a change to an existing postal or proxy vote is 5pm tonight (April 20th 2021).

Some officials are concerned turnout could be lower than usual due to the Covid pandemic. Most recent polling showed only 40% of people have said they are certain to vote, a fall of 7 points. Those voting in person at polling stations will have to follow social distancing rules.

Before you apply for a postal vote you must be registered to vote. To apply to vote by post you need to download, print and fill in the postal vote application form. For more information, click here.

A record number of London mayoral candidates will stand in the delayed election on May 6.

Nominations closed in March with candidates needing the signatures of 66 voters - two from each of the 32 London boroughs plus the City of London.

It costs £10,000 to join the contest and the deposit is lost if candidates get fewer than 5% of the vote.

Find a full list of candidates here.