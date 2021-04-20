Tory challenger Shaun Bailey is closing the gap on Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, according to an exclusive opinion poll for ITV News London.

But the Savanta ComRes survey shows Khan still on track to recapture City Hall when second preference votes are taken into account. The poll puts the main candidates on:

41% Sadiq Khan, Labour

28% Shaun Bailey, Conservative

8% Luisa Porritt, Liberal Democrats

6% Sian Berry, Green Party

A record 20 candidates are standing in the postponed May 6th election. The ITV London poll shows YouTuber Niko Omilana in 5th place on 5% - enough to safeguard his £10,000 deposit.

Bailey has consistently lagged in a series of opinion polls. One survey in March showed a gap of 26 points between the two front runners. Today's poll gives Khan a 13 point lead.

The new survey shows voters regard crime as a more important priority than housing, the environment or transport when deciding who to back.

Sadiq Khan's record on knife crime, housing and homelessness suggest more voters think he has done badly rather than well.

The online survey of more than 1,000 adult Londoners was carried out between April 13th and April 19th.

Here are the detailed findings of the ITV News London survey by Savanta ComRes

Which London mayoral candidate shows the best leadership qualities?

Sadiq Khan (Labour): 36%

Shaun Bailey (Conservative): 22%

Sian Berry (Green): 8%

Luisa Porritt (Lib Dem): 6%

Another candidate: 6%

Don't know: 22%

Who best represents the interests of London?

Sadiq Khan (Labour): 35%

Shaun Bailey (Conservative): 23%

Sian Berry (Green): 8%

Luisa Porritt (Lib Dem): 7%

Another candidate: 7%

Don't know: 20%

Who is most likely to keep you/your family safe?

Sadiq Khan (Labour): 33%

Shaun Bailey (Conservative): 23%

Sian Berry (Green): 8%

Luisa Porritt (Lib Dem): 5%

Another candidate: 7%

Don't know: 24%

Who is best placed to lead a Covid recovery for London?

Sadiq Khan (Labour): 34%

Shaun Bailey (Conservative): 21%

Sian Berry (Green): 8%

Luisa Porritt (Lib Dem): 6%

Another candidate: 8%

Don't know: 24%

Who would work best alongside the UK government?

Sadiq Khan (Labour): 31%

Shaun Bailey (Conservative): 30%

Sian Berry (Green): 6%

Luisa Porritt (Lib Dem): 6%

Another candidate: 6%

Don't know: 20%

Which of the following areas is most important to you, when deciding who to vote for in the upcoming London mayoral election?