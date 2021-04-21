A man has been convicted for running a fake passport factory from his attic in south west London.

Rodolfo Napoleon Carpio Gonzalez, 46, was arrested after being linked by fingerprints to a false passport carried by a man suspected of illegally smuggling migrants into the UK.

Rodolfo Napoleon Carpio Gonzalez Credit: NCA

A search of his home in Battersea revealed Gonzalez had set up his attic as a dedicated workspace for the production of counterfeit passports of various European nationalities.

He used the space to produce hundreds of false documents, with investigators believing his activity dated back to at least 2011.

Evidence suggests they were then used by people that had arrived illegally from outside the EU to secure jobs or rent properties.

Carpio Gonzalez admitted that he had produced the passports for financial gain, saying it was to fund a gambling habit.

He was handed two year suspended jail term and given two hundred hours community service, a thirty day rehabilitation order and an £800 fine.

Passport factory found at a London address Credit: NCA

He was also ordered to forfeit and dispose of all of the false passports and the equipment used in their manufacture.

Mark McCormack , Branch Commander NCA said: “Carpio Gonzalez chose to make his living by producing false identity documents for use by people brought illegally to the UK.

“He aligned himself with the organised criminals who endanger the vulnerable by using illegal and often dangerous methods of entry.

“The NCA works to tackle those who enable serious and organised crime like people smuggling, whether it be those who produce fake identify documents, transportation or financial services.

“We are determined to disrupt and dismantle people smugglers’ business models at every step.”