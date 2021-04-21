Lawrence Okolie the next World Heavyweight Champion? Boxer's inspirational story from being bullied to world champion
Tap above to watch an extended special documentary presented by Antoine Allen
There are few sporting stories more inspirational than that of boxer Lawrence Okolie. Rewind to 2012 and the Londoner was working at a fast food chain. Today, after tackling obesity and the bullies he holds the WBO Cruiserweight title. He has even greater goals in his sights, and has even written a book to inspire other Londoners to achieve their dreams.