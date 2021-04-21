play-icon Created with Sketch.

There are few sporting stories more inspirational than that of boxer Lawrence Okolie. Rewind to 2012 and the Londoner was working at a fast food chain. Today, after tackling obesity and the bullies he holds the WBO Cruiserweight title. He has even greater goals in his sights, and has even written a book to inspire other Londoners to achieve their dreams.