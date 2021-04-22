play-icon Created with Sketch.

A jury took 10 hours to decide the nine minutes police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck was murder. Marcia Rigg's brother, Sean, 40, suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. He died following a cardiac arrest on 21 August 2008 while in police custody at the entrance to Brixton police station.Five officers were cleared of misconduct. Marcia tells ITV News London how she felt hearing the verdict from the US.