London lags behind all other areas in England for vaccine take-up

London is languishing at the bottom of the coronavirus vaccine take-up table with just 81% of the population having received a first dose.

This compares with the south west of England which has seen the most take-up, with 92% of adults over 45 having received at least one dose of a Covid jab.

An estimated 89.7% of people aged 45 and over in England have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The figures, from NHS England, are for first doses of the vaccine up to April 18.

They also suggest 59.3% of 45 to 49-year-olds have had their first dose.

Here are the estimated figures for take-up of first doses by people aged 45 and over in each region: