London lags behind all other areas in England for vaccine take-up
London is languishing at the bottom of the coronavirus vaccine take-up table with just 81% of the population having received a first dose.
This compares with the south west of England which has seen the most take-up, with 92% of adults over 45 having received at least one dose of a Covid jab.
An estimated 89.7% of people aged 45 and over in England have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
The figures, from NHS England, are for first doses of the vaccine up to April 18.
They also suggest 59.3% of 45 to 49-year-olds have had their first dose.
Here are the estimated figures for take-up of first doses by people aged 45 and over in each region:
SW England 92.0%
Midlands 91.3%
NE England/Yorkshire 90.8%
Eastern England 90.4%
SE England 90.3%
NW England 89.4%
London 81.5%