Man with autism shot dead on doorstep in Finsbury Park by mistake, court hears

A 27-year-old man with autism was shot in the face on a doorstep in Finsbury Park by mistake, a court has heard.

"Gentle giant" Chad Gordon was killed after answering the door to a pair of assassins intent on revenge, the Old Bailey was told.

The killers arrived at his address in Wiltshire Gardens on May 18 on a stolen moped, armed with a 9mm handgun and wearing crash helmets, jurors were told.

They knocked on the front door and “fired instantly” when it was opened by Mr Gordon.

A bullet struck him in the face, causing “catastrophic” injuries, the court heard.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said: “His family and friends, who were alerted to the sound of gunfire and the crash as he collapsed to the ground, were quickly beside him but there was nothing that could be done to save him.”

Mr Gordon’s aunt shouted at the killers as they ran back to the moped.

Without breaking stride, they pointed the gun at her and told her to shut up before escaping, the court heard.

The woman threw herself to the ground to cover a young child, jurors heard.

Mr Glasgow said it was a “carefully planned” attack but for one essential aspect – the address.

The actual targets may have been people connected with Mr Gordon’s neighbours, he said.

“Whilst the actual identity of the intended target cannot be known with any certainty, one thing is clear and that is that the person the gunmen ultimately shot dead was not the person they meant to kill.

“Chad Gordon was the young man who was to lose his life last May in such a brutal fashion; however, Chad Gordon was the last person anyone would want to kill.

“He was shy, quiet, and spent much of his time on his own. But despite that, he was a well-liked and polite young man, and no-one had an unkind word to say about him.

“What makes his murder such a tragedy is that it would appear that the gunmen went to his address by mistake.”

Mr Gordon lived in Wiltshire Gardens with his grandmother and aunt.

He had been diagnosed with autism and was described by family as a “gentle giant” who had nothing to do with crime.

Mr Glasgow added: “No-one who knew Chad Gordon can understand why he might have been targeted in such a violent and shocking way, and most believe that a mistake must have been made by his killers.”

The two gunmen were allegedly Mason Sani-Semedo and Cameron Robinson.

Javarn Carter-Fraser gave them petrol to destroy incriminating evidence while Talye Olabisi and Clive Spencer provided a change of clothes, it was alleged.

Mr Glasgow suggested they were all out to avenge the death of a friend, Jemal Ebrahim, who had been stabbed five days before.

The prosecutor said: “The defendants all knew each other, they each knew that a violent attack was to take place, and they each understood that the purpose in carrying out or helping others to carry out that attack was to take revenge and to inflict as much harm as possible on the people they believed had killed their friend.”

Sani-Semedo, 19, from Tottenham, north London, and Robinson, 20, of Dagenham, east London, deny murder and possessing a gun with intent.

Carter-Fraser, 23, of Tottenham; Spencer, 24, of Tottenham; and Olabisi, 24, of no fixed address, deny murder.