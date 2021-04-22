A further four people have been arrested in connection with the murder Sven Badzak in Kilburn in February.

The four males, aged 17, 18, 23 and 20, were arrested on Tuesday, 20 April on suspicion of murder. They were taken to central London police stations where the 17-year-old was subsequently bailed to return on a date in late May. The others were released under investigation.

Two males have previously been charged in connection with this incident.

Rashid Gedel, 20, from Ilford and Shiroh Ambersley, 20, from Wembley was charged on 13 March have been charged with Sven's murder and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy. Gedel will appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 1 June.

Jasna Badzak holding a photograph of her son Sven, taken with Boris Johnson

Ambersley appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Friday, 19 March, where he was further remanded in custody to appear at the same court on a date to be confirmed.

Three other males arrested on suspicion of murder are released under investigation.

Mr Badzak, who was working for his father’s construction company and hoped to do a law conversion course, was waiting outside a bagel shop with a friend when the pair were attacked.

As they were chased they became separated, and Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was stabbed multiple times.

His 16-year-old friend also suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to escape into a shop in Willesden Lane.