Family pay tribute to ‘hero’ who died trying to rescue woman in Thames

The family of a 20-year-old who died after jumping in to the River Thames to rescue a woman have paid tribute to their “hero”.

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was reportedly on his way home when he entered the water at around midnight on Saturday after spotting a woman fall from London Bridge.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to support his family is closing in on £50,000, double the £25,000 target, with more than 3,000 people donating towards the funeral costs and support for the family.

His father Michael Adewola, 63, told The Sun newspaper that his son, known as Jimi, deserved a “medal” for the “bravery” he showed by diving into the river with a friend to try and save the woman.

“He is a very unique and angelic soul, and I am proud him, so proud, and I want the world to know he is the deepest and most wonderful man,” Mr Adewola said.

He added: “He is a hero, and always will be, I can’t bring him back but I want him to be remembered forever for what he did, it was just like him to want to always try and help others.”

City of London Police previously said two men had entered the water after witnessing the woman fall from the bridge.

The coastguard and the Metropolitan Police’s marine unit rescued the woman and one of the men, but could not locate the other despite an extensive search.

A body, believed to be that of the missing man, was found at 6am, police said, with his next of kin made aware.

City of London Police said on Sunday that formal identification was yet to take place.