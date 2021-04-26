Swedish Spotify billionaire Daniel Ek is set to launch a takeover bid for Arsenal 'within days', teaming up with three of the club's famous Invincibles - Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

ITV News understands an official announcement of a £1.8bn takeover attempt of the north London club could come soon.

The move has been welcomed by the Arsenal Supporters' Trust who have called for more Arsenal ‘DNA’ and football experience in the boardroom.

Tim Payton told ITV News: “The names I’ve heard this morning certainly tick those boxes.”

Payton also underlined the desire of fans to be represented on the board and it was still unclear about whether that would be considered as part of a takeover.

On Friday, thousands of Arsenal supporters marched on the Emirates Stadium to protest against the current owners.

Fans protest against Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke last week

The relationship between fans and owner Stan Kroenke, which has been tumultuous in recent years, was worsened further still when the Gunners announced they had signed up as one of the founding members of a breakaway European Super League.

The ill-will towards the new competition was so fierce that, just two days later, Arsenal – as well as fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – all withdrew from the plans.

But the original decision only exacerbated the call from supporters for Kroenke to sell, and they amassed outside the Emirates to call for change.