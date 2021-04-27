play-icon Created with Sketch.

Tap above to watch video report by Chloe Keedy

With so many things shut over the last year of lockdowns the local playground has been a lifeline for many families. For those without outdoor space of their own they are often crucial places for children to unwind in the fresh air. But many say the pandemic has had such an impact on their finances they may now have to close down for good. Chloe Keedy been to one in Brixton to find out more.