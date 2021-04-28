The RSPCA is investigating an ‘appalling’ act of cruelty following the death of a gosling in east London.

The bird had been attacked with a broken wooden broom and left severely injured near Breton Lake in Rainham on Monday.

The gosling could not be saved, and an Inspector for the animal charity described the case as "one of the most shocking and appalling cases" they had ever seen.

"I have no words for it," RSPCA Inspector Siobhan Trinnaman said.

Officers returned to the park on Tuesday to check the rest of birds at the lake. They found a family of geese with young that appeared to be the same age and believe the gosling was from the same brood.

"I am absolutely horrified by this case and it’s incredibly important that we find the person or people responsible for such abhorrent cruelty," Siobhan said.

"If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018," she added.