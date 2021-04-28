Covid: More than half London's boroughs below national infection rate

Over half of London's boroughs have fallen below the English national average for Covid infections with Bromley and Islington among the areas with lowest levels.

Latest government data shows 25 in every 100,000 people are infected with coronavirus across England.

Seven day case rates for England by specimen date shows a steady fall Credit: oronavirus.data.gov.uk

The figure falls further in some parts of London when broken down by borough, with 18 out of 32 below the national average.

Barking & Dagenham 30/100k

Barnet 23/100k

Bexley 18/100k

Brent 40/100k

Bromley 11/100k

Camden 23/100k

Croydon 18/100k

Ealing 35/100k

Enfield 19/100k

Greenwich 18/100k

Hackney 22/100k

Hammersmith & Fulham 35/100k

Harrow 33/100k

Haringey 14/100k

Havering 18/100k

Hillingdon 38/100k

Hounslow 41/100k

Islington 11/100k

Kensington & Chelsea 32/100k

Kingston Upon Thames 22/100k

Lambeth 20/100k

Lewisham 17/100k

Merton 27/100k

Newham 29/100k

Redbridge 28/100k

Richmond 18/100k

Southwark 21/100k

Sutton 19/100k

Tower Hamlets 31/100k

Waltham Forest 20/100k

Wandsworth 30/100k

Westminster 32/100k

Latest figures also show how London is lagging behind other part of England with vaccinations.

NHS England data shows a total of 4,906,704 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and April 27, including 3,533,371 first doses and 1,373,333 second doses.

That compares with 5,481,483 first doses and 2,088,501 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 7,569,984.

The breakdown for the other regions is: