Covid: More than half London's boroughs below national infection rate
Over half of London's boroughs have fallen below the English national average for Covid infections with Bromley and Islington among the areas with lowest levels.
Latest government data shows 25 in every 100,000 people are infected with coronavirus across England.
The figure falls further in some parts of London when broken down by borough, with 18 out of 32 below the national average.
Barking & Dagenham 30/100k
Barnet 23/100k
Bexley 18/100k
Brent 40/100k
Bromley 11/100k
Camden 23/100k
Croydon 18/100k
Ealing 35/100k
Enfield 19/100k
Greenwich 18/100k
Hackney 22/100k
Hammersmith & Fulham 35/100k
Harrow 33/100k
Haringey 14/100k
Havering 18/100k
Hillingdon 38/100k
Hounslow 41/100k
Islington 11/100k
Kensington & Chelsea 32/100k
Kingston Upon Thames 22/100k
Lambeth 20/100k
Lewisham 17/100k
Merton 27/100k
Newham 29/100k
Redbridge 28/100k
Richmond 18/100k
Southwark 21/100k
Sutton 19/100k
Tower Hamlets 31/100k
Waltham Forest 20/100k
Wandsworth 30/100k
Westminster 32/100k
Latest figures also show how London is lagging behind other part of England with vaccinations.
NHS England data shows a total of 4,906,704 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and April 27, including 3,533,371 first doses and 1,373,333 second doses.
That compares with 5,481,483 first doses and 2,088,501 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 7,569,984.
The breakdown for the other regions is:
East of England: 3,403,056 first doses and 1,371,888 second doses, making 4,774,944 in total
North East and Yorkshire: 4,503,014 first and 1,839,357 second doses (6,342,371)
North West: 3,608,417 first and 1,538,878 second doses (5,147,295)
South East: 4,650,298 first and 1,811,833 second doses (6,462,131)
South West: 3,093,957 first and 1,294,187 second doses (4,388,144)