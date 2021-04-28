This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Londoners with loved ones in India are desperately waiting for news as the country's hospitals struggle to cope with a record number of infections in its second wave of coronavirus. The UK's first Covid aid has arrived made up of ventilators and oxygen concentrators to try to ease the pressure on overwhelmed hospitals. More will be sent later this week as part of an international effort. It is help which is desperately needed.