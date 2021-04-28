Londoners with loved ones in India watch desperately as country's Covid crisis deepens
This video contains distressing images
Tap above to watch video report by Martin Stew
Londoners with loved ones in India are desperately waiting for news as the country's hospitals struggle to cope with a record number of infections in its second wave of coronavirus. The UK's first Covid aid has arrived made up of ventilators and oxygen concentrators to try to ease the pressure on overwhelmed hospitals. More will be sent later this week as part of an international effort. It is help which is desperately needed.