Police officers charged over photos of double killing scene in Wembley

Two police officers have been charged with misconduct over allegations that they shared photographs of the scene of a double killing.

Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 32, of the Metropolitan Police, have been charged after an investigation into pictures which were taken and circulated of sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, who were stabbed to death at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, in the early hours of June 6 last year.

Social worker Bibaa Henry, from Brent in north-west London, and photographer Nicole Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, had met friends the previous evening to celebrate the elder sister’s birthday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog carried out a criminal investigation into allegations that the officers took “non-official and inappropriate photographs” of the crime scene before sharing them on WhatsApp.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday that both men will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in May charged with one count each of misconduct in public office.

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, is facing trial in June, accused of the sisters’ murders.