The Royal Opera House has planned a series of special events to thank NHS workers.

On June 27, a special performance of Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Boheme will be staged in front of an auditorium of specially-invited NHS staff from the venue’s nearest London hospitals.

In September, there will be a family event where NHS workers and their families will be invited to explore the Royal Opera House building, while singing, dance and craft workshops will also be put on.

On December 4, the venue will also invite NHS workers and their families to see The Royal Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker.

They will also be invited to a special performance of Swan Lake on March 19 next year.

The Thank You NHS events are “heavily discounted” thanks to donations from charities The Laidlaw Foundation and The Helen Hamlyn Trust, according to a statement from the Royal Opera House.

Jillian Barker, director of learning and participation at the Royal Opera House, said: “After the incredible challenges of the last 12 months, the dedicated and tireless work of NHS staff has been monumental.

“Their work has helped to save countless lives during this challenging year, and I am delighted that we have the chance to give hundreds of nurses, porters and healthcare support workers from our nearest hospitals, as well as their families, the opportunity to enjoy these wonderful ballet and opera experiences.

“I am also delighted that the wonderful sound of the Royal Opera Chorus, beamed across hospital radio networks up and down the country, will give more people the chance to experience opera in all its glory.”