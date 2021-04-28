Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Hackney three years ago are offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his murder.

Yaya Mbye Sankareh, 26, was stabbed to death on the George Downing Estate in Stoke Newington in January 2018.

Despite an investigation by the Met's Specialist Crime Command, the case remains unsolved.

"We have not given up on our fight for justice and I believe this new reward offers an opportunity for those who haven't come forward before to contact police,” said Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton.

"Yaya's death has understandably had a huge impact on his family and friends and we remain committed to bringing them the closure they need and deserve,” he added.

Yaya Mbye Sankareh (left) and his younger brother Credit: Met Police

It’s thought Yaya was stabbed several times after being chased by a group of three or four young men dressed in dark clothing.

The suspects are believed to have escaped in a silver Mercedes which was later found to have been destroyed.

"Three years have now passed since this tragic incident and I know that over time allegiances change and people who may have been afraid to speak to us before could now be willing to share information,” DCI Benton, added.

"We have been met by a wall of silence from the community but I want to reassure you that anything shared with officers would be treated sensitively.

"I am asking people who were in the area in January 2018 to think back to that night and to try to remember if they saw or heard anything suspicious. Was a friend or relative acting suspiciously in the days after Yaya's death? No piece of information is too small," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101 or you can tweet information to @MetCC. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.