play-icon Created with Sketch.

Tap above to watch Lucrezia Millarini's interview with Hamilton actor Karl Queensborough

The closure of theatres and cinemas in lockdown have helped fuel a boom in podcasts giving actors and musicians an alternative way to perform. Among the latest new releases (coming April 29th) is a production which turns back the clock to 18th Century London. The Ballad of Anne & Mary reveals the exploits of pirates at sea and also in London. It stars Hamilton actor Karl Queensborough who gave Lucrezia Millarini a glimpse of what listeners can expect.

For more information about how to listen to the podcast, click here.