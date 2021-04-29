The Ballad of Anne & Mary: Podcast starring Hamilton actor Karl Queensborough reveals exploits of notorious pirates
The closure of theatres and cinemas in lockdown have helped fuel a boom in podcasts giving actors and musicians an alternative way to perform. Among the latest new releases (coming April 29th) is a production which turns back the clock to 18th Century London. The Ballad of Anne & Mary reveals the exploits of pirates at sea and also in London. It stars Hamilton actor Karl Queensborough who gave Lucrezia Millarini a glimpse of what listeners can expect.
