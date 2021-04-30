Debut book looks at the experience of being mixed heritage in modern Britain

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A London writer's debut book looks at the stereotypes, joys and struggles that come with being of mixed heritage.

Mixed/Other by Natalie Morris draws on her own experiences plus dozens of others about what it's like to be mixed-race in modern Britain.

“I never thought of myself as ‘other’ or a racialised person until I got older and moved to London and started to mix in more diverse circles and started to see how being racialised, being perceived as a non-white person was having an impact on my life and prospects," Natalie told ITV London.

"That’s why I think it was important to start these discussions and find a place where mixed people feel like they belong, where they have some kind of collective identity."