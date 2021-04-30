KSI aiming to make Wembley show 'one of his best ever'

play-icon Created with Sketch.

YouTube star KSI is heading to Wembley in February.

He started his social media life playing computer games online, but 22 million followers later he's branched out into boxing, Celebrity Bake Off and now gigging at one of the most famous music venues in the country.

Almost a year ahead of the performance at Wembley, KSI already has big plans for the event.

“Lots of features, I do love my features, as well as high production, I am going to be putting in a lot of my money to make sure this is the one of the best shows I will ever do," KSI told ITV London.