City of London Police have contacted the Royal Humane Society to nominate Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole to “honour his memory and heroism”.

Jimi, as he was known, was on his way home from work at a central London restaurant when he entered the water at around midnight on Saturday but died during the rescue attempt.

A City of London Police spokesperson said: “We feel that is absolutely right to recognise the bravery and selfless actions of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi.

“Our thoughts remain with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

In statements through the force, his father Michael Adewola said: “Jimi is a loving son and my best friend. He has a good heart and always willing to help everyone around him. I’ll forever miss him.”

Hi mother Olasunkanmi Adewole said: “My son Jimi is my strength, he takes care of me and everyone. I’m empty without Jimi. I pray to have peace in my life.”

And his brother described him as “irreplaceable” and “the most generous person”.