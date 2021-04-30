Sunny Edwards: I always thought I'd be a world champion

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Antoine Allen

Croydon boxer Sunny Edwards fights Moruti Mthalane for the IBF flyweight title in London at York Hall on Friday.

Edwards has won his previous 15 professional bouts but the experienced South African will be looking to end that run.

Mthalane, 38, first became a world champion 12 years ago but Edwards is confident he can overcome his opponent.

“There’s never been a moment where I didn’t think I was destined to be a world champion," Edwards told ITV London.

"I’ve always had high expectations of myself; second has never been good enough."

If Edwards is victorious he will match his brother by becoming a world champion, after Charlie held the WBC flyweight belt for 10 months between 2018 and 2019, both supported by their parents Larry and Terry.“He [dad] would always tell everyone that would listen that we were the best kids in the country, the best kids in the world, even before we had claim to say that.

"It will prove what he’s saying right for all those the years [if i win]. "