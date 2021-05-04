London Elections 2021: What you need to know about voting on May 6th

Tap above to watch a guide on how to complete your ballot in the Mayor of London election [video from London Elects]

More than six million registered London voters go to the polls on Thursday May 6th to elect a new Mayor of London and 25 London Assembly Members.

Are you crystal clear on how to cast your votes? Here is all the essential information you need about the ballot.

Voters can cast a first and second choice from the list of candidates for Mayor with one vote in ‘Column A’ and one vote in ‘Column B’

A mock-up example of the pink ballot paper, the vote for the Mayor of London Credit: London Elects

For the London-wide Assembly Members, voters should mark one cross in the box next to the party or candidate they wish to vote for. The ballot paper has two lists for one vote

A mock-up example of the orange ballot paper, the vote for your Assembly Member (London-wide) Credit: London Elects

For the London Assembly candidate voters would like to represent their local area, voters can cast one vote for a candidate. The ballot paper has one list for one vote

A mock-up example of a yellow ballot paper, voting for your London Assembly (constituency) Credit: London Elects

A summary on how to vote in this year's London Mayoral Elections.

In this election, there are three ballot papers and four votes

Two votes for the Assembly elections and a first and second choice for the Mayoral election

Under the Supplementary voting system for the Mayor of London, you must make a first choice, or your vote won’t be counted. Each Mayoral vote must be for a different candidate. If voters only mark the first-choice column, their vote will still be counted – they can choose not to mark the second-choice column

The deadline to register to vote and the deadline to apply for a postal vote has passed. Postal votes must be marked and returned before 10pm on 6 May 2021. You can also vote by proxy. This is when a person you trust votes for your chosen candidates on your behalf if you are unable to make it to the polling station. The general deadline to apply fo a proxy vote has passed. The deadline to apply for a proxy vote as a result of an emergency is 5pm, Thursday 6 May 2021.

"We want to ensure that voters are crystal clear on how to cast their votes. In this election, there are three ballot papers and four votes," said Greater London Returning Officer, Mary Harpley.

"Two votes for the London Assembly elections and a first and second choice for the Mayor of London election. Voters must make a first choice for Mayor, or their vote won’t be counted. Each vote must be for a different candidate.

"As polling day draws ever closer, it’s up to Londoners to decide who governs their great city for the next three years. Make sure you put the 6th of May in your diary – it’s a big day for London. Remember the date and make sure you vote," she added.

Around 4,000 polling stations will be set up across London on May 6th. The stations will have more than 12,000 staff between 7am and 10pm. Another 2,000 staff will then be on hand to help with the count on the 7th and 8th of May.