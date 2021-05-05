How to Die Well: Photographer Rankin on why we need to talk about grief

play-icon Created with Sketch.

"People are frightened of death but they are also scared of talking about it... if you confront those difficult things, life becomes easier..." Tap above to watch full report by Rankin

As many people will know, it can a difficult to talk about grief and loss but photographer Rankin believes it's a conversation we need to have to prepare for losing loved ones. He has collaborated with an illustrator and Royal London on new book called How to Die Well and, in his own words, explained why he hoped it would help to guide those conversations particularly after a year of so much loss.

"I hope that this book is a help in some way with dealing with that. But also, in starting the conversation around it," Rankin said.