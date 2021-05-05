Why Soho's outdoor dining is making life difficult for wheelchair users

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The easing of lockdown is making life more difficult for wheelchair users as Londoners turn to outdoor dining. As Soho's bars and restaurants open up, some people are being shut out.

ITV News London followed Alan and his wife Yvonne who have been shielding since the start of the pandemic and were looking forward to their first day out. But it wasn't long before they faced problems getting around central London's packed streets and effectively hit a series of dead ends.

Responding to our report, trade association UK Hospitality which represents the interests of the UK's hospitality sector said their industry was all about making customers "feel welcome, at ease and able to relax."

It said operators should consider customers with disabilities when planning new outdoor layouts and to take into account challenges of new layouts when training staff.