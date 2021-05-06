play-icon Created with Sketch.

Tap above to watch interview with former Chelsea player Wayne Bridge

Former Chelsea player Wayne Bridge said the Champions League Final should be moved from Istanbul to the UK because of current Covid restrictions.

Chelsea will face Manchester City at the end of the month in the biggest cup final in European football.

With two English teams reaching the final, and the game being played in the grip of a pandemic, Bridge told ITV News London he believed organisers should think again.

"For me I think like most fans it should be here, especially with two English teams and the Covid rate [in Turkey].

"For me it's a no brainer to have it here and it's better for the fans as well," Bridge said.

The rate of coronavirus infection in Turkey is currently much higher than in the UK.

In Turkey there are 406 cases per 100,000 people

In the UK there are 22 cases per 100,000 people

Booking international flights at a time when non-essential travel banned is also proving difficult for English fans.

It's reported UEFA was hoping to give Chelsea and Manchester City fans 4,000 tickets each for the final at the Ataturk Stadium.

In a recent statement, European football's governing body said:

The UEFA Champions League Final will take place in Istanbul on 29 May with a limited number of spectators and we are assured the temporary lockdown which is in force until 17 May should not have any impact on the match. UEFA will continue to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely. UEFA

