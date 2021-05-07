An inquest is to be held into the death of railway worker Belly Mujinga, who died after reportedly being coughed on and spat at by a man who said he had coronavirus.

North London coroner Andrew Walker has decided there needs to be an inquest into the 47-year-old’s death a year ago.

Police investigated her death but concluded there was not enough evidence to charge anyone.

The incident happened on the concourse of London’s Victoria station.

Belly Mujinga

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said: “Our entire union will welcome the decision to hold an inquest into Belly’s tragic death.

“As far as we are concerned there have always been a number of outstanding questions about what happened to Belly and an inquest will be a step forward in the fight for justice.

“Belly’s death touched the nation and was keenly felt by so many transport workers who have bravely been on the front line throughout this terrible pandemic. We simply must know what happened and the lessons which can be learned.

“For all these reasons, and to bring peace to Belly’s family, without doubt it’s in the public interest to have an inquest.”